Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $972,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,348,000 after buying an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,167,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.63. 2,337,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.22 and its 200 day moving average is $266.38. The stock has a market cap of $277.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $193.11 and a 1-year high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

