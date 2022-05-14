eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) vs. Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Head to Head Contrast

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get eMagin alerts:

This table compares eMagin and Ideal Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin $26.05 million 2.06 -$5.21 million ($0.08) -9.26 Ideal Power $580,000.00 91.14 -$4.77 million ($0.79) -11.34

Ideal Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than eMagin. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eMagin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares eMagin and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin -28.77% -17.94% -5.68% Ideal Power -5.60% -18.45% -17.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for eMagin and Ideal Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideal Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

eMagin has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.3% of eMagin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of eMagin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eMagin beats Ideal Power on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

eMagin Company Profile (Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; prism optics, a molded plastic prism lens that permits its AMOLED micro displays to provide realistic images that can be viewed for extended periods with reduced eye-fatigue; and driver boards. Its products are used in military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

Ideal Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.