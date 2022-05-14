Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.03 billion-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.95-$5.10 EPS.

EMR opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.71. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.26.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 94,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

