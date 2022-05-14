Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.44.

Endava stock traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.98. The stock had a trading volume of 236,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average is $133.88. Endava has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,864,000 after purchasing an additional 328,712 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Endava by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after acquiring an additional 468,413 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Endava by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,882,000 after acquiring an additional 428,558 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,676,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

