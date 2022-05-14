Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $731.89 million-$734.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.62 million.Endava also updated its FY22 guidance to GBP1.91-1.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.44.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.98. The company had a trading volume of 236,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,353. Endava has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.88.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

