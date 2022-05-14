Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of GBP0.48-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP177.0-179.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.98 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.44.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of DAVA opened at $103.98 on Friday. Endava has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $172.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Endava by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.