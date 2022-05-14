Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 34.64.

EDR traded up 0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting 19.30. 5,551,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,931.93. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 17.42 and a 1-year high of 35.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.36 billion. Analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total value of 593,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 895,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total value of 7,690,824.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately 34,703,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,490,000 after buying an additional 1,122,486 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,012,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,453,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

