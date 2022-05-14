Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Down 6.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) fell 6.6% on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.25. The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.12. 98,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,761,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

EXK has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $633.77 million, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.