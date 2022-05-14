Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $528.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) will announce $528.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $532.37 million and the lowest is $522.30 million. Endo International posted sales of $713.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Endo International during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Endo International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Endo International during the third quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENDP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,436,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,271. The firm has a market cap of $282.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

