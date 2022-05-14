Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Raised to $36.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. Energizer has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Energizer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

