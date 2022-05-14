Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Update

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 231.8% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRT traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 52,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,858. Enertopia has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Enertopia alerts:

About Enertopia (Get Rating)

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource and technology sectors in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.