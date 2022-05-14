Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Update

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 231.8% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ENRT traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 52,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,858. Enertopia has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
