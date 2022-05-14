Enovis Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Enovis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Enovis had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enovis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday.

ENOV stock opened at $63.94 on Thursday. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enovis stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.37% of Enovis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

