Entain’s (ENT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

ENT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,354 ($29.02) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.59) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($25.40) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($31.69) to GBX 2,590 ($31.93) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,269.14 ($27.98).

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,364.50 ($16.82) on Wednesday. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($14.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,500 ($30.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,536.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,654.80.

In other Entain news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($17.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($30,181.24).

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

