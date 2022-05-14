Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 2,134.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

ENTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 68,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Entera Bio by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Entera Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.