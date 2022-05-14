Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.40 Million

Analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) to post sales of $325.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.00 million and the highest is $326.40 million. Envestnet reported sales of $288.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 936.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.02. The company had a trading volume of 391,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $85.99.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

