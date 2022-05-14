EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.08.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $319.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

