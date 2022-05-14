Epic Cash Reaches One Day Volume of $46,199.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Epic Cash has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $10.91 million and approximately $46,199.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,079.47 or 0.99912078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00104888 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,235,700 coins. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

