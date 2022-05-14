EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Tops $0.0234 on Top Exchanges

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $790,065.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00530347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00037144 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,061.97 or 2.01155409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008578 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

