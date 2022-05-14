EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-$4.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 218.54%.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $232,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

