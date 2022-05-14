Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQX shares. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Equinox Gold stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,829. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.87 and a 12 month high of C$11.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66.

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$480.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

