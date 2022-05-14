Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.40. 1,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 75,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $956.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

