Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.31.

NYSE EPRT opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 42.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

