Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETTYF shares. HSBC upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 231 to SEK 268 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.