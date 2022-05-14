Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Given New €1.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €1.60 ($1.68) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

EGFEY stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail; Corporate; Global, Capital Markets & Asset Management; International; Investment Property; and Other segments.

