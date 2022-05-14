Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) will announce $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.76. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 209.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.52. 361,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,895. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $96.30 and a 12 month high of $159.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

