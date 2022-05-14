Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $34 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 231,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,997,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after acquiring an additional 392,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,751,000 after purchasing an additional 209,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $140.09. 3,282,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,891. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

