Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,215 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.27. 3,984,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,648. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

