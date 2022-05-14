Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.3% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.62. 24,524,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,863,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $537.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,768 shares of company stock worth $1,858,518 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

