Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in American Tower by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

NYSE AMT traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.66. 2,229,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,460. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.86 and its 200-day moving average is $255.49. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

