Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,845 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($128.42) to €121.00 ($127.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($101.05) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($84.21) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

