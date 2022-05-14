Expanse (EXP) Reaches Market Cap of $113,854.43

Expanse (EXP) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Expanse has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $113,854.43 and approximately $1,118.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

