Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $126.38

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $126.38 and last traded at $126.71, with a volume of 123029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.22.
EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.40.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 113.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51.
In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $79,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,749 shares of company stock worth $18,598,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $340,250,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,800 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $236,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.
