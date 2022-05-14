Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $126.38

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $126.38 and last traded at $126.71, with a volume of 123029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.22.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 113.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $79,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,749 shares of company stock worth $18,598,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $340,250,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,800 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $236,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

