Extendicare Inc. (EXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Extendicare stock opened at C$7.17 on Friday. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$6.51 and a 52 week high of C$8.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44. The stock has a market cap of C$642.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$319.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Extendicare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.43.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

