Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fastenal worth $63,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.0% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

FAST opened at $52.69 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

