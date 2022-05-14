Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 135.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 61,723 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

FATE stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,104,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224 in the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

