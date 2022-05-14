Fear (FEAR) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Fear (FEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Fear has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $214,959.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,891.88 or 1.00010132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001728 BTC.

About Fear

FEAR is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear's total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

