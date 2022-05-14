FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $927.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.91.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FibroGen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,317,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,081,000 after purchasing an additional 328,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,349,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,387,000 after purchasing an additional 313,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FibroGen by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,536 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,494 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.