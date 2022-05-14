Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 302 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $66.99. 34,682,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,370,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.