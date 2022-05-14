Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 4,916 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs makes up about 1.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.74% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. 198,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,332. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42.

