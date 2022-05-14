Financial Partners Group Inc Has $1.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.46. 5,282,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,489. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.