Financial Partners Group Inc Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $10.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,579,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,223,272. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $284.94 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

