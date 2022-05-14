Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $383,789,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after acquiring an additional 758,206 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,775,000 after acquiring an additional 643,285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,242,000 after acquiring an additional 383,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.99. 1,496,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.57. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.