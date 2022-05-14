Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,437,000 after purchasing an additional 877,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after buying an additional 399,021 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,281,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after buying an additional 299,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 670,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,454,000 after buying an additional 298,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,747. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.23. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.65 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

