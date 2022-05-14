Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Duke Energy by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.30. 3,251,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,541. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.93.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

