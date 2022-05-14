Financial Partners Group Inc Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Walmart by 422.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Walmart by 15.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,646,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.69. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

