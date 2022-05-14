Financial Review: Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) & Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Information Analysis and Zenvia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A Zenvia $113.49 million 1.62 -$8.27 million N/A N/A

Information Analysis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zenvia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.0% of Zenvia shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and Zenvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Zenvia -7.77% -7.43% -4.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Information Analysis and Zenvia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A Zenvia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zenvia has a consensus target price of $21.15, indicating a potential upside of 373.15%.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Zenvia on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Information Analysis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Zenvia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

