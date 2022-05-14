Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $678.76 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the period. TopBuild makes up approximately 4.5% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of TopBuild worth $678,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

BLD stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.18. 259,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,468. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $165.01 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.45.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

