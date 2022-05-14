Findlay Park Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,813,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.0% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $292,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,303,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,339,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,329,000 after purchasing an additional 844,595 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,191,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,315,000 after purchasing an additional 499,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.17. 3,136,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,626. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

