First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 24,999 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sanofi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($115.79) to €112.00 ($117.89) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($101.05) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($84.21) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($128.42) to €121.00 ($127.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $52.03. 2,022,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,365. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

