First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 202.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,812,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 747,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 406,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 104,993 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,692. The stock has a market cap of $347.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $31.48.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CONN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

